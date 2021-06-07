Things are still good between Mariah Carey and Jay-Z.

On Monday, Carey tweeted a denial of recent reports that she had ended her deal with label Roc Nation after an “explosive” meeting with the rapper.

In her tweet, Carey referenced her hit song “Heartbreaker” with Jay-Z.

The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****"! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021

The rumours had been reported by the Sun, which said a source claimed, “Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation.”

The source added, “She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

Carey signed with Roc Nation in 2017 and since that time has released her anniversary album The Rarities, as well as her memoir The Meaning of Mariah.