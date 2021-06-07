Five years after Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko partnered up for “Dancing With The Stars”, they have remained close.

The Russian dancing pro, 37, joined the “One Tree Hill” alum, also 37, on her “Whine Down” podcast and bonding over their separate experiences with co-parenting.

Kramer and her ex-husband Mike Caussin recently called it quits for a second time earlier this year. The former couple first tied the knot in 2015 but split in 2017, they later rekindled their romance in 2018 and officially filed for divorce in April.

They share two children, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. Meanwhile, Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova, split last year after 15 years of marriage. They also share two children, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

According to Savchenko, despite the rumours he had an affair with his “DWTS” partner, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, “there’s a lot of spousal support” in his new relationship with Samodanova.

But Kramer is still finding it difficult to have any relationship, even a co-parenting one, with Caussin, “I didn’t want to do this alone… I didn’t want to be a single mom… but it’s not like I see him cause I’m very happy.”

She added, “I’m trying to keep the distance because I just think it’s better for us with less communication… it’s very hard to be the bigger person when the person that hurt you is not nice… I’m doing my part in being nice, and that’s all I can control. The less communication the better right now.”

The pair also reminisced about their time on “DWTS”, including the sexy bed dance and that epic fight.

“That dance in the bed was, like, sexy,” Kramer laughed.

But while discussing their epic fight that played out on “DWTS”, Savchenko admitted he didn’t like Kramer’s “attitude.”

“You used to be so late and it drove me crazy! I was like, ‘Respect my time as well!’ Like, I have my kid, I’m separated from my husband. I was, like, stressed,” the singer shared.

Savchenko added, “I sit down and she gives me this attitude. She snapped. She said something really annoying, and I was like, ‘You’re a f**king bitch!’ Everybody kind of went like, ‘Oh s**t!’”