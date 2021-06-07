Beyoncé’s mom Tina is speaking out about that “Jayoncé leg rub.”

Bey and Jay-Z were pictured at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, watching the Brooklyn Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

The superstar couple have regularly been seen courtside over the years, with Jay often seen rubbing his other half’s leg.

However, Tina was quick to set the record straight after noticing some online comments about the rapper doing it because of Beyoncé’s alleged social anxiety.

Tina shared a collage of leg rubbing moments over the years, insisting in the caption that touching one another is just something that happens when you’re in love.

RELATED: Seth Meyers Details His Brief And Awkward Encounter With Beyonce

“For those of you who don’t understand, Try it sometimes it works!!” she urged. “Human Touch is how you stay connected!!”

She went on to say of the anxiety rumours, “So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that’s why he touches her! Lord people!!!!”

RELATED: Listen To Beyonce, Kelly Rowland And Michelle Williams’ Casual ‘Destiny’s Child’ Check-In

“Yall can turn something good and healthy into something That it’s not !!! Stop that!!!!! BTW if someone has anxiety then it is great for their partner to touch them to calm and reassure them. That’s a beautiful thing. It just happens to be not the case here.”