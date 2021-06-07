Katie Thurston’s journey for love on “The Bachelorette” kicks off Monday, June 7.

Season 17 of the reality dating series also marks the first time in franchise history Chris Harrison will not be the host, after “stepping back” following his controversial defence of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive past.

It’s unclear whether or not he’ll return to the small screen.

During a recent chat, ET Canada’s Sangita Patel got Thurston’s thoughts on the situation ahead of her season premiere.

“That’s really a decision between him and the franchise,” the 30-year-old said of Harrison’s potential return. “I can only speak to what I experienced with Kaitlyn [Bristowe] and Tayshia [Adams] and it worked really well for me.

Thurston’s mentors — both former Bachelorettes — helped guide her through her adventure.

“They told me to surrender to the process, let go of control, and that was the hardest thing I did,” Thurston admitted. “Once I did, that’s when the good stuff starts to happen.”

She continued: “My group of men are very diverse and it’s important that their stories are shared. I’m hoping that that’s displayed as we go forward.”

Bachelor Nation is eager to find out which one of Thurston’s suitors will get the all-important First Impression rose on premiere night, as it’s usually an indicator of who goes all the way to the final rose ceremony.

“It’s a hard experience but you hope to find love, and I did more than once — that’s what I will say to that,” Thurston teased.

Tune in to the season 17 premiere of “The Bachelorette” at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv.