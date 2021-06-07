Kevin Hart is creating an all-new comedy competition series.

“Lyft Comics”, from the comedian’s Laugh Out Loud multi-platform comedy brand, follows up-and-coming comedians as they go undercover as Lyft drivers to try their material on unsuspecting passengers.

The competition will see which comic can get the most laughs from the back seat.

To make the series a little tougher, each comedian will only have three car rides to gather the laughter. At the end of each episode, Hart will arrive to crown the winner.

Excited as hell about my projects that are releasing this month….Getting better with time. Constantly challenging myself to find different levels of happiness and excitement in new directions of creativity….truly checking a lot of boxes & I’m know where near finished 💪🏾 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 7, 2021

“’Lyft Comics’ is the latest example of how LOL develops new formats to spotlight emerging voices in comedy,” said Head of Development and Production at Laugh Out Loud, Candice Wilson Cherry in a statement. “We’re excited to see this partnership with Wheelhouse come to life, they are a true powerhouse in unscripted content and with the addition of Lyft Entertainment, we couldn’t have asked for two better partners to bring this together as we continue our mission to keep the world laughing together.”

The six-episode season will debut Monday across LOL’s OTT Network and partner channels.