Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are paying tribute to their dear friend, Mansour Ojjeh.

The pair both took to Instagram to share an array of photos after it was revealed the Paris-born Saudi billionaire had passed away at age 68.

Zeta-Jones wrote, “Mansour Ojjeh, thank you birthday brother for the joy you gave me in calling you a friend. You were an exceptional human being and your love, light and laughter will live with us forever and ever and ever and ever…….. sleep tight my love🙏🏻🙏🏻 Kathy, Lana, Lia, Sara, Sultan… I love you.”

Douglas added, “They say friends are the family we choose. My heart is heavy today with the passing of my friend and brother, Mansour Ojjeh.

“Memories of our time together will be forever cherished. The joy you brought to those around you lives on in your beautiful family. May you be as blessed in the next life as I was in this life for knowing you.”

Zeta-Jones’ stepson Cameron was among those who responded to her post, writing: “One of the best humans I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. My heart is with Mons’s beautiful Family.”

Credit: Instagram/Catherine Zeta-Jones

Lewis Hamilton also paid tribute to Ojjeh, who was a major shareholder at McLaren, posting: