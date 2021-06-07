Pride Month is off to a big start.

On Sunday night, Adam Lambert kicked off the festivities with Pride Live’s 4th Annual Stonewall Day, in Partnership with OUTLOUD: Raising Voices.

The star-studded event featured performances by Lambert, as well as Mj Rodriguez, Kim Petras, VINCINT and more.

Rodriguez performed her new single “Something to Say” at the event, which raised money for the organizations TransLash and TransTech Social.

A number of stars also sent in video messages to celebrating the event, including Boy George, Billy Porter, Demi Lovato, Whoopi Goldberg, and others.

Legendary recording artist and LGBTQ+ icon @BoyGeorge stopped by with a special message for Pride Live's Stonewall Day 2021, part of @WeAre_OUTLOUD: Raising Voices! #SWD2021 is still happening all night, TUNE IN NOW: https://t.co/DPIDOHNZNe pic.twitter.com/PCW1PcGaAT — Pride Live (@REALPRIDELIVE) June 7, 2021

“After the year we all had, it’s no surprise that the first in-person event is a celebration of Pride. The clouds are slowly lifting and out comes a big ole queer rainbow,” Porter said.

Broadway icon and star of the hit series @PoseOnFX, @theebillyporter has a special message for the LGBTQ+ community in honor of Pride Live's #StonewallDay 2021, part of @WeAre_OUTLOUD: Raising Voices! #SWD2021 is still happening all night, TUNE IN NOW: https://t.co/DPIDOHNZNe pic.twitter.com/vwdBbz2LcD — Pride Live (@REALPRIDELIVE) June 7, 2021

“Tonight I hold in my heart the brick-throwing, heel-tossing heroes who launched the Stonewall Rebellion on June 28, 1969,” Lovato said. “They were friends hanging out at a Greenwich Village bar; teens who’d been turned out of their homes; trans women of colour like Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy and many others who’d always been told that because they were LGBTQ… they did not belong. That night they refused to accept bigotry and police harassment. They risked their lives to push back, and they changed the world.”

Thank you, Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) for your important and impassioned message for Pride Live's #StonewallDay 2021, part of @WeAre_OUTLOUD: Raising Voices! #SWD2021 is still happening all night, TUNE IN NOW: https://t.co/DPIDOHNZNe pic.twitter.com/702kAnC9FG — Pride Live (@REALPRIDELIVE) June 7, 2021

Lambert curated the event, which seeks to elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall legacy and the continuing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality.