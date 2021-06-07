Megan Thee Stallion is fully recharged, and she’s bringing back our favourite icy blonde alter ego, Tina Snow!

On Sunday, the rapper revealed her return to social media with a futuristic video letting fans know that she’s ready to get back into the game. The 20-second video features an animated nurse who types away at a computer in a dark laboratory as two Megans rest in aquatic tanks behind her. One sports a newspaper-printed bodysuit reminiscent of her Good News album cover, while the other wears a white bodysuit with Tina Snow’s infamous blonde hair.

A computer screen shows the rapper’s stats as she slowly regenerates — including her body, mental health, confidence, bars, and knee strength. When all her stats reach completion and Tina Snow is 99% loaded, the Megan wearing a white bodysuit opens her eyes.

“I’M BACK HOTTIES,” the 26-year-old artist captioned the clip. “ADDRESS ME AS MS. SNOW.”

Megan announced her social media break back in April with a similar video that explained she would be handing over her social media accounts to her management team.

“Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next,” the caption read. “In her absence, management will manage all social media postings on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. Thee Hotties lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”

As Megan explained in her Instagram Stories, she deleted apps like Twitter and Instagram from her phone and had her management team maintain her accounts by posting updates and alerts for her fans. During her hiatus, the team shared clips of her upcoming music, promotion for her partnership with Mielle Organics, photos from season two of HBO Max’s “Legendary” and clips from Megan’s YouTube vlog series “Hottie World”.

The return of Tina Snow, whose name also serves as the title of her 2018 EP, teases new music from the rapper like her hits, “Freak Nasty,” “Big Ole Freak” and “Hot Girl.” It’s also just in time for the rapper to take the summer by storm as she makes appearances at several music festivals, including Rolling Loud Miami, Afro Nation Portugal, Bonnaroo and Parklike.

