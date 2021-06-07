Marvel fans are obsessing over Owen Wilson’s debut in the MCU.

Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated series “Loki” on Wednesday, June 9, Disney+ shared a new featurette on Monday to give fans their first look at a grey-haired Wilson as Agent Mobius.

“Loki”, which follows the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) as he steps out of his brother’s Thor’s shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, also stars Wilson as Mobius, an agent at the TVA (Time Variance Agency) and veritable expert in Loki’s history.

There's a new agent in town 💼 Owen Wilson joins the MCU as Agent Mobius in @MarvelStudios' #Loki, an Original Series streaming THIS Wednesday on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2iRQsqKHno — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 7, 2021

In the new clip, Wilson seems just as excited as the fans to be joining the MCU.

“This is the first time for me in the Marvel Universe,” Wilson says. “They first spoke to me about ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Captain America’, and even ‘Hulk’, but I was like, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know.’”

He later laughed, “I’m just kidding.”

“Loki” begins streaming Wednesday on Disney+.