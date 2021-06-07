The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t forget to honour Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, when choosing a name for their first daughter.

The couple welcomed Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The beautiful moniker is a tribute to Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who has been nicknamed Lilibet since childhood.

Furthermore, it has now been revealed that the name Lili is also special to Meghan, who’s mother Doria called her “Flower” as a child.

As first reported by People, Meghan once shared her nicknames on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

“Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little),” wrote the former “Suits” star.

It turns out that Harry publicly expressed interest in the name long before the birth of his daughter.

In 2019, the duke asked a mother of a child called “Lily” to tell him how she spelled the flower-themed name during a trip to Birkenhead. At the time, Meghan was expecting their son Archie, now 2.

Meghan previously included the lily of the valley in her bridal bouquet when she wed Harry in 2018.

The addition of the flower, which is a symbol of happiness and rebirth, was a nod to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, who also carried lily of the valley in her bouquet on her royal wedding day.

The name Lilibet represents an “olive branch” to the Royal Family, royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET.

“While this may have proved controversial, if we are to take it as a genuine mark of respect to the Queen and the ultimate tribute to Harry’s grandmother, then I think that suggests that the couple also are extending an olive branch,” she explained. “They want to make the peace.”

Given just how personal of a name Lilibet is, Nicholl says Harry did seek his grandmother’s blessing to use it.

“He did speak to her about it and the family were all notified ahead of the birth that Harry did have that conversation, I understand, with his grandmother to make sure that he had her blessing in the naming of their daughter,” added Nicholl. “Everyone’s hope is that this little baby is going to be [a] rift healer.”

Meghan and Harry further paid tribute to Harry’s beloved late mother when it came to their baby girl’s middle name, Diana.