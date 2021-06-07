Bekah Martinez is hoping others will learn from her “scary” mistake.

The former “Bachelor” star, 26, took to her Instagram story on Monday morning and revealed she accidentally locked her kids in the car after a day at the beach. Martinez shares daughter Ruth, 2, and son Frank, 11 months, with longtime love Grayston Leonard.

“Basically long story short I took the kids by myself to the beach, just wanted to get them out of the house and into the sun and salt water,” Martinez explained. “As we were loading up the car to go, both kids were playing on the front seat and I shut the car door to keep them from falling out while I put stuff in the trunk.”

“I didn’t realize the doors were locked,” she continued. “My keys and phone were in the front seat and the car was BLAZING hot.”

Martinez explained Ruth “couldn’t figure out how to unlock the doors,” but “luckily some bystanders let me borrow their phone to call 911.”

“We were getting super nervous because the kids were POURING sweat and Frank was visibly shaking,” she said. “A man was just about to help me break open the back window when the fire department got there and helped pry open the door.”

While everyone is okay, Martinez admits, “It was really scary, luckily both were fine. I’m just still shaken up. It’s been a pretty bad day.”