Sheila E., Kerry Washington and Jennifer Hudson are among the stars paying tribute to Prince on what would have been his 62nd birthday on Monday, June 7.

The iconic musician sadly died following an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home and recording studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota back in 2016.

RELATED: Prince Doctor Won’t Face Criminal Charges In Singer’s Overdose Death

On Monday, June 7, stars took to Twitter to celebrate #PrinceDay in honour of the late “Purple Rain” singer.

“I just wanted to say continue to celebrate Prince and his life,” said Sheila E. in a video message.

The 63-year-old artist served as Prince’s drummer and musical director in his band in the ’80s: “I’m so honoured to be a part of his music and his life and there are so many others.”

RELATED: Prince’s Ex-Wife Slams Sinead O’Connor’s Claims About Late Singer, Insists He Was No Woman Beater

Concluding her message, she added, “To you, all the purple people, celebrate! God bless you.”

Check out how other stars have been remembering Prince:

RELATED: New Prince Album ‘Piano & A Microphone 1983’ Released In Honour Of Late Singer’s 60th Birthday

Meanwhile, PETA honoured the animal rights activist by running an ad featuring his kind words.

Click to View Gallery
Prince: Looking Back At His Crowning Achievements

 

 