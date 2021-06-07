Click to share this via email

Sheila E., Kerry Washington and Jennifer Hudson are among the stars paying tribute to Prince on what would have been his 62nd birthday on Monday, June 7.

The iconic musician sadly died following an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home and recording studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota back in 2016.

On Monday, June 7, stars took to Twitter to celebrate #PrinceDay in honour of the late “Purple Rain” singer.

Today we celebrate #Prince, UR music, life, friendship and legacy. U touched so many, we are forever grateful. I Love U. 💋💜🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uFr2uAkjT0 — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) June 7, 2021

“I just wanted to say continue to celebrate Prince and his life,” said Sheila E. in a video message.

The 63-year-old artist served as Prince’s drummer and musical director in his band in the ’80s: “I’m so honoured to be a part of his music and his life and there are so many others.”

Concluding her message, she added, “To you, all the purple people, celebrate! God bless you.”

Check out how other stars have been remembering Prince:

I will always cherish this moment ! Happy birthday #prince pic.twitter.com/6PEKAMBLzy — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) June 7, 2021

Remembering Prince on his birthday 🌹 pic.twitter.com/M1KYHEHpgw — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) June 7, 2021

The word “genius” gets tossed around way too easily. He deserved it. https://t.co/LSD0tHMQlu — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) June 7, 2021

Throwback to that time when Prince crashed my concerts Happy Birthday, my dear brother. You’re missed!!#TB October 3rd 1986 pic.twitter.com/O9uHFr83aC — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) June 7, 2021

Prince at MSG: 2004 “Sign o the time…mess with cho mind, hurry 4 it’s too late….fall in love get married have a baby well call him…..*spots me in audience* AHMIR…..if he funky” entire section where I was sittin lookin at me like I just won the lottery. Wow Man. 🥞🎂 — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) June 7, 2021

Happy Funkin' Heavenly Birthdays to one of the Best to ever Do it, Yeah he Done That, Mr. Prince Rogers Nelson! R.I.P. lil-Big-Brutha, we love u, Bootsy & All His Forever Loving P-Rogers Fans baby!!!🤩 @prince pic.twitter.com/3rjWxMkLb9 — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, PETA honoured the animal rights activist by running an ad featuring his kind words.