Snoop Dogg is getting ready to bark out orders at Def Jam Recordings — he’s joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant.

Def Jam announced Monday that newly created role for the iconic rapper “will allow (Snoop) to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster.” Acts signed to the label include Kanye West, Nas, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, Logic, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Jhené Aiko, Bobby Sessions and late rapper DMX. Def Jam is a division of Universal Music Group, also home to Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Records and Republic Records.

Snoop Dogg, 49, will be based in Los Angeles and will report to UMG CEO and Chairman Lucian Grainge as well as Jeffrey Harleston, Def Jam’s interim chairman and CEO.

Snoop Dogg released his debut album nearly 30 years ago, and has had a successful run since. He’s sold 30 million albums worldwide, earned 16 Grammy nominations and topped the charts with several hits, from “Gin and Juice” to “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”