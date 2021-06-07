Click to share this via email

Kaitlyn Bristowe is showcasing her incredible beach body on Instagram.

The former “Bachelorette” star danced around to Jason Derulo’s “Wiggle” while wearing a sexy swimsuit in a video posted on Sunday

The 35-year-old “Dancing with the Stars” winner showcased her incredible figure without hiding her cellulite marks.

“Wait for the schwinggg. … #CelluLIT #WeAllHaveIt,” she captioned the post.

Many fans applauded Bristowe for being so honest about her body.

“Hahahah!!! That’s amazing!!!! Keep it real baby,” wrote one follower.

“You make me laugggggghhh and feel better about myself ❤️,” added a second.

The Canadian star recently appeared on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Becca Kufrin and Catherine Lowe and talked about her engagement to Jason Tartick.

“It’s been like a non-stop celebratory time. We have four meetings tomorrow with four different wedding planners to decide who we want to pick. We want a short engagement,” she said.

“I just know basically as soon as we can get the ball rolling, I want it to be like a Great Gatsby-like black-tie event, very glam, which is so opposite of what I thought I’d want. Four years ago I would have been like, ‘I want bohemian. I want farm-style.’ I just keep changing my mind.”