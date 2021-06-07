The Duchess of Cambridge is praising a food back volunteer who helped to feed families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Daily Mail “Sami”, who only gave his first name, began volunteering at the Community Food Hub in Hackney after moving to London with his wife last year.

It was on Sami’s first day at the hub that photographer Grey Hutton visited to take pictures of the volunteers.

Hutton’s striking image of Sami was chosen to be one of the 100 photographs featured in Kate’s Hold Still project.

The initiative, which was launched during lockdown, asked people to submit photos capturing the period for a digital exhibition.

Sami was the sixth person to take part in a series of telephone calls that Kate held with participants from the Hold Still project in Autumn 2020.

“I just wanted to call, Sami, to say a huge thank you for sending in your photograph, and how thrilled we were to have it as part of the final selection,” said the duchess.

“This is really to celebrate you guys and all the amazing community work that was happening around lockdown and to really celebrate that and highlight it as well because the work you were doing was off your own back I think it shows real community spirit, so the thanks goes to you and the well done goes to you really.”

Kate continued, “I think there is a real desperate need, wasn’t there? I think the struggles that families, the kids had were there anyway but then everything’s been exacerbated.”

Sami replied, “That’s exactly how it was. I learnt so much in my time as a volunteer there.”

Kate added: “There’s lots of great work going on out there and actually it’s being able to bring it to the forefront and to remind people that although it might not be on their doorstep, but actually, this sort of amazing work is going on in communities.

“And that’s why part of the photography project is really just highlighting different acts of kindness and different ways in which we’ve all pulled together. And we felt that was really important.”

Sami has since moved back to be with his family in Rio.