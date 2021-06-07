Keira Knightley is opening up on her experiences of harassment and misogyny.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star admitted that “everybody” she knows has been harassed.

“Literally, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been, in some way,” said the 36-year-old actress. “Whether it’s being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they’re going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has.”

On the misogyny she has personally encountered, Knightley continued, “It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it. It’s f*****g depressing.”

The British star also revealed how she used fashion to boost morale for her family during lockdown.

“We have a trampoline in our garden, and we decided we were only allowed to wear dresses on it. I put on red lipstick every day, and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard, and my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons plaited into her hair and fairy wings,” recalled Knightley, who is the Chanel Beauty ambassador.

“I thought, ‘What is the point of these lovely things sitting in the wardrobe, when it feels quite apocalyptic and scary outside?’ It felt so important to be really happy for the kids!”

Speaking about her latest on-screen project, which is based on the bestselling sci-fi novel Ancillary Justice, she explained, “It’s about power. The questions within my character are, ‘What is the purpose of conquest? What are the motivations to rule?’ So I’m reading lots of books about dictators, and fantasising about intergalactic domination while I’m doing the washing-up and changing the baby’s nappy.”

The July issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from June 9.