Jill Duggar is defending her decision to let her dog drink some leftover breast milk.

The former “Counting On” star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photograph of her pooch lapping up her “liquid gold”.

“I’ve had my last teeny bottle of breast milk in the freezer for nearly a couple years now (both my boys stopped breastfeeding around 2 years old,” explained Duggar, who is mom to sons Israel David Dillard, 6, and Samuel Scott Dillard, 3.

She continued, “Well, Sam randomly asked to try it recently and it didn’t look or smell bad when I thawed it out so i let him try it. As expected, he didn’t like it after trying a couple sips.”

Rather than letting the milk go to waste, Duggar decided to feed it to her family pet.

“Needless to say, now all 3 of my children have now had breast milk,” she joked.

However, the 30-year-old star was forced to defend herself after some followers criticized her for not throwing the milk out.

“Also, before any of you jump on me for feeding it to the dog, she’s fine. She’s totally fine. I wouldn’t have given it to her if i thought it would make her sick. So just chill mkay?!”, she added.

Many of Duggar’s fans left supportive comments underneath the post.

“Seriously, if anyone jumped on you about this, I would point out how humans drink cow milk so how would that be any different than a dog drinking human milk??”, wrote one follower.

“Dogs eat poo and who knows what else… I wouldn’t worry if someone gets on you for giving it to your dog! He’s your baby too,” said a second.