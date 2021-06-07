Click to share this via email

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is sharing an important reminder about the dangers of too much sun.

The “Modern Family” star took to Instagram on Monday, June 7 to reveal that his dermatologist removed a “bit of skin cancer” from his neck during his most recent appointment.

“Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks… especially if you’re fair like me,” began the 45-year-old star.

“I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go,” he continued. “Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found. Don’t worry, I got it early and I’m gonna be just fine.”

Some famous followers shared their support for Ferguson in the comments underneath the post.

“SPF one million!!! And hats- so many hats!”, wrote Zooey Deschanel.

“Glad you’re ok! Yes please on SPF,” said “Selling Sunset” star Davina Potratz.

Meanwhile, Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, added, “Gotta keep you around forever. Derm appointments once a month!”