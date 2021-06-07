It wasn’t the School of Rock, but Jack Black attended a different graduation.

Photographer “Visionary Daniel” on Instagram shared how they were out taking grad photos when Black showed up.

After asking if he would take a photo with them at the Griffth Observatory, Black found the perfect lighting before posing with the seven grads.

“He agreed to take pictures! Explaining how he wants the photo taken and how good the sun would look on his face,” the video explained.

Turns out the actor knows his angles because the end result was pretty epic.

“Graduated from the school of rock 🤘🏻crazy how small the world is to see jack black at one of my photo shoots. Jack helped me reach millions of people with my work and I just wanna say hello to all my new followers,” Daniel, 18, later shared.

Daniel’s video on TikTok has already been viewed 3.2 million times and counting.