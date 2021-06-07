Resident dancer and Co-Executive Producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss welcomes Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow onto “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” while guest hosting on Tuesday, June 8.

During the chat, the “Making the Cut” judge explains how she started dating her now-boyfriend, NBA star Kyle Kuzma, during quarantine.

“I got a DM a year prior from my now boyfriend and I never seen it,” explains Harlow.

“A year later, at the top of quarantine, he DM’d me again. He posted a picture of me in an outfit and I was like, ‘Hi!'”

She continued, “I was like ‘Oh hey, how has quarantine been?’ And we kind of just started talking from there.”

After a month of talking all day every day through FaceTime Harlow went to join Kuzma in L.A., where she has been living ever since.

TWitch is also joined by Garcelle Beauvais, who chats about her experience joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” last year, making her the first Black star in the California-based franchise.