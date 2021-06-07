Teyana Taylor definitely deserves her new role of leader of Maxim‘s Sexiest Woman Alive, even if she is a bit taken back by it.

The publication’s annual Hot 100 list named the “Coming 2 America” star as their top pick.

“Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in. WOW….Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence. Living up to name and title of this shoot wholeheartedly made me nervous,” Taylor captioned the Maxim cover on Instagram.

RELATED: Dionne Warwick Insists Her Biopic Series Starring Teyana Taylor Is ‘Not On Pause’

The multi-hyphenate is the first Black woman to be named No. 1 on Maxim’s list.

The mom of Iman (Junie), 5, and Rue, 9 months, recalled, “This particular day was dope because it made me see another side of myself. I had just dropped JUNIE off at school before heading straight to the shoot; sweatpants a beanie and an army jacket. My hair wasn’t done for a ‘shoot’ because I planned on throwing on a wig & I didn’t have on any make up.”

That is when photographer Gilles Bensimon wanted to shoot her just like that, without getting ready.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Clarifies Comments About ‘Retiring’ From Music, Gets Support From Cardi B & Janet Jackson

“I was like SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS…I WILL BE THE SEXIEST Woman Alive IN SWEATS AND A SKULLY?” she added.

Taylor concluded, “Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through. Thank you @maximmag I am truly honoured to have graced the cover. Thank you @gilles_bensimon for being so much fun 💕.”