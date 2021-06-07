Click to share this via email

“The Bachelorette” 2021 will feature mud wrestling, tears and plenty of drama, according to a sneak preview.

“I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. Someone book my flight home,” declares new Bachelorette Katie Thurston during one tense moment.

Elsewhere in the upcoming season, a game of Bash Ball goes too far, leaving one contestant hospital bound in a speeding ambulance.

Thurston, a former bank marketing manager, first appeared on the “Bachelor” during Matt James’ season.

Season 17 of the reality dating series also marks the first time in franchise history that Chris Harrison will not be the host, after “stepping back” following his controversial defence of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive past.

During a recent chat, ET Canada’s Sangita Patel got Thurston’s thoughts on the situation ahead of her season premiere.

“That’s really a decision between him and the franchise,” the 30-year-old said of Harrison’s potential return. “I can only speak to what I experienced with Kaitlyn [Bristowe] and Tayshia [Adams] and it worked really well for me.”

Thurston’s mentors — both former Bachelorettes — helped guide her through her adventure.

“They told me to surrender to the process, let go of control, and that was the hardest thing I did,” Thurston admitted. “Once I did, that’s when the good stuff starts to happen.”