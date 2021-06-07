Everyone’s favourite spooky family is coming back to a screen near you.

The comedy series “The Munsters” is getting the movie treatment from musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie.

“Attention Boils and Ghouls! 💀The rumors are true! ☠️ My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! 🦇🦇🦇🦇 Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress,” Zombie shared on Instagram.

“The Munsters”, a show about the daily life of a family of monsters, aired for over 70 episodes from 1964 to 1966. It also spawned a number of made for TV movies.

A number of people have tried to revive “The Munsters” including Seth Meyers in 2017 and 2012’s “Mockingbird Lane” from Bryan Fuller and Bryan Singer which ended up being a Halloween special after the idea of a series was scrapped.