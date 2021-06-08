It’s been a while, but late-night TV hosts were back to poking fun at Donald Trump Monday night.

Trump hit headlines once again this week, but this time it wasn’t because of what he said during his speech Saturday at North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention, it was because of his pants.

It looked like the former U.S. president was wearing his pants backwards, which obviously prompted a reaction from Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and more.

“This weekend, former President Trump spoke at North Carolina’s Republican convention, but all anyone’s talking about is the way his pants looked,” Fallon said.

“It’s like he’s wearing a fanny pack on the inside of his pants. It looks like he bumped into something and his pants deployed an airbag.”

RELATED: Kirstie Alley Compares Being A Trump Supporter In Hollywood To Being In ‘The Twilight Zone’

Colbert also pointed out on Global’s “The Late Show” how Trump “said a bunch of stuff” at the North Carolina GOP convention, “but nobody paid attention because it looked like he wore his pants backwards.”

He added that there didn’t appear to be a zipper, suggesting “he shares a tailor with a Ken doll or he spends so much time yanking stuff out of his keister, he just likes to have the zipper back there to make it easy.”

Colbert went on to say that sadly, “the backward pants party abruptly ended when the fact-shacklers over at Snopes.com clarified no, the former president did not wear his pants backwards.”

RELATED: Late-Night Hosts React To Facebook Extending Donald Trump Ban

He added that it turns out that when you look at the high-resolution photo, “its clear he’s got a zipper. Normally when you pay that much attention to his crotch, you get $130,000. But this is alarming, because it can only mean one thing: Something on the internet isn’t true!”

Kimmel also poked fun at the amount of “hilarious headlines” that stemmed from the pants incident, joking how “backward-seeming pants seems to be a problem for Republican politicians in general.”

Corden then had his say on “The Late Late Show”: