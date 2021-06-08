Khloé Kardashian is responding after facing a backlash over some comments she made about water bottles this week.

Kardashian ranted on her Instagram Story about people pouring single-use plastic bottles into reusable bottles, insisting it defeats the purpose.

She also encouraged people to buy “water filtration adaptors” to hook up to their sinks instead of buying plastic bottles.

However, some social media users pointed out that Kardashian uses private jets and things like balloons at parties, which also aren’t great for the environment.

Noticing the criticism, Kardashian then had her say on Twitter, posting a number of messages.

Her posts included, “I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter. I am the last one to say that I’m super environmentally conscious because I know how much more I have to learn. All I was simply saying is a pet peeve of MINE.”

She added:

Kardashian concluded her social media comments by asking people to send her some tips on how she could do better.

She wrote: