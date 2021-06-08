Khloé Kardashian is responding after facing a backlash over some comments she made about water bottles this week.

Kardashian ranted on her Instagram Story about people pouring single-use plastic bottles into reusable bottles, insisting it defeats the purpose.

She also encouraged people to buy “water filtration adaptors” to hook up to their sinks instead of buying plastic bottles.

However, some social media users pointed out that Kardashian uses private jets and things like balloons at parties, which also aren’t great for the environment.

Khloe Kardashian is irked because you’re using plastic water bottles. I’m irked because Khloe Kardashian flys all over the world on private jets causing massive pollution. I’m irked because she decorates with thousands of balloons for parties. Hell, even her fingernails irk me. pic.twitter.com/3Bzf0qUuwL — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 7, 2021

Noticing the criticism, Kardashian then had her say on Twitter, posting a number of messages.

Her posts included, “I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter. I am the last one to say that I’m super environmentally conscious because I know how much more I have to learn. All I was simply saying is a pet peeve of MINE.”

Oh my! LOL What drives me 🤪 is that people turn nothing into some thing. It must be a slow news day. I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter. I am the last one to say that I’m super environmentally conscious because I know — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021

She added:

how much more I have to learn. All I was simply saying is a pet peeve of MINE. I find it silly that people are pouring 4 to 5 single use plastic bottles into a reusable container. It’s sort of defeats the purpose. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021

I was trying to provide a suggestion such as a water filtration system that you can buy easily for the price of a case of water bottles. Sometimes plastic water bottles are the only option for some people and I totally get that. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021

Sometimes it’s what I grab. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about learning and hopefully making small changes for our future. Holy smokes. Anyways I love when I get educated on easy tips as to how to potentially make a change in our world. Feel free to tweet me some tips. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021

I’m always down to learn and I’ll see how that incorporates into my life. Hopefully We all do our part in our own ways. I’m proud of us all for doing our best and simply trying. But these stories sayin I’m shaming peps is BS because I’m a baby at this stuff myself 💜💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021

Kardashian concluded her social media comments by asking people to send her some tips on how she could do better.

She wrote: