The host of “Wheel of Fortune” is in mourning for his beloved pet.

On Monday’s show, Pat Sajak ended things with sad news, announcing that his 12-year-old dog Stella had passed away recently.

The host shared photos of Stella, including one in which she was playing in the snow with Sajak.

On Twitter, fans sent messages of condolence to the host.

Um woah my dog just passed away Friday & tonight Pat’s talking about his recently deceased dog too? (Recently as of whatever this episode was taped.) Freaky! #WheelOfFortune — Sarah Gage (@TheSarahGage) June 7, 2021

I don’t usually cry during Wheel of Fortune, but here we are 😭🐶 #stella #WheelOfFortune — Daffodil (@Daffodi78802031) June 7, 2021

So sad to hear about the passing of Pat’s dog Stella. My condolences are with you, Pat! #WheelOfFortune — Myles-Spike Webby (@mylesspike86) June 7, 2021

During the show, Sajak pointed out that co-host Vanna White also has a cat named Stella.

After showing the photos of his dog, Sajak signed off, saying, “We’re gonna miss her. She was a good friend.”