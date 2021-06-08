Kanye West fans can finally buy his first product from Gap.
On Tuesday, the clothing company announced the $200 “round jacket” from West’s Yeezy Gap line.
Gap shared an animated image of the jacket — made from recycled nylon — and captioned the photo, “The future of fashion is here.”
West’s collaboration with Gap was first announced almost a year ago with plans to create “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points,” according to the New York Times.
The 10-year deal between the rapper and clothing maker was also a culmination for West, who had worked at a Gap store in his teens.
He had long expressed interest in working with the company, saying in a 2015 interview that he would “like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap.”