Lorde has got new music on the way.

The singer, who released her last album Melodrama in 2017, updated her website to include a photo with the words “Solar Power” on it.

“ARRIVING IN 2021… PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE,” the caption read.

Unsurprisingly, the news went down a storm with Lorde’s army of fans.

I’M SO HAPPY WAKING UP TO LORDE ANNOUNCING NEW MUSIC!!! CAN’T WAIT FOR SOLAR POWER 🙌🏻 — jerome 🪐 (@jeromegonzales_) June 8, 2021

Can't wait for Lorde to Solar Power me thru life — Aarohi Sarma (@AarohiSarma) June 8, 2021

ATTENTION GIRLS, GAYS, AND THE THEYS, LORDE IS COMING !!!!! pic.twitter.com/nrx1ZBXY5g — kurt | solar power (@getawaykurt7) June 8, 2021

lorde is about to do what jesus never could: come back a third time pic.twitter.com/oDymf7zjP2 — wild musicboard reviews (@musicboardwild) June 8, 2021

Lorde training for the 2022 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/bJYyY4ZMSU — Misheal is Misheal (@mish_eal) June 8, 2021

Lorde leaving Adele’s cave after years of inactivity pic.twitter.com/BDdYq2aeSX — gabriello🐍 (@taylorxadele) June 8, 2021

Lorde releases on the 21st and i’m finishing exams on the 24th and going to my grandparents’ village ON THE BEACH that same week i can’t wait to listen to Solar Power all day on the beach — mateo 🌖 SOLAR POWER (@melofknrockwell) June 8, 2021

Lorde’s announcement comes after she dropped her new photo book, Going South.

She’s also set to headline the 2022 Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona.