Lorde has got new music on the way.
The singer, who released her last album Melodrama in 2017, updated her website to include a photo with the words “Solar Power” on it.
“ARRIVING IN 2021… PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE,” the caption read.
Unsurprisingly, the news went down a storm with Lorde’s army of fans.
I’M SO HAPPY WAKING UP TO LORDE ANNOUNCING NEW MUSIC!!! CAN’T WAIT FOR SOLAR POWER 🙌🏻
— jerome 🪐 (@jeromegonzales_) June 8, 2021
Can't wait for Lorde to Solar Power me thru life
— Aarohi Sarma (@AarohiSarma) June 8, 2021
ATTENTION GIRLS, GAYS, AND THE THEYS, LORDE IS COMING !!!!!
— kurt | solar power (@getawaykurt7) June 8, 2021
lorde is about to do what jesus never could: come back a third time pic.twitter.com/oDymf7zjP2
— wild musicboard reviews (@musicboardwild) June 8, 2021
No one:
Lorde: pic.twitter.com/CjUZDOWpxL
— ˢ𝐋Ɨᵛ𝔼 Ⓓ𝒆𝓝Ⓢ (@daya_bekun) June 8, 2021
lorde is coming 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Oh0XzEfwTb
— Mark 〄 #SaveTheOA (@GODGATHElST) June 8, 2021
Lorde training for the 2022 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/bJYyY4ZMSU
— Misheal is Misheal (@mish_eal) June 8, 2021
Lorde leaving Adele’s cave after years of inactivity pic.twitter.com/BDdYq2aeSX
— gabriello🐍 (@taylorxadele) June 8, 2021
Lorde releases on the 21st and i’m finishing exams on the 24th and going to my grandparents’ village ON THE BEACH that same week i can’t wait to listen to Solar Power all day on the beach
— mateo 🌖 SOLAR POWER (@melofknrockwell) June 8, 2021
Lorde’s announcement comes after she dropped her new photo book, Going South.
She’s also set to headline the 2022 Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona.