Lorde has got new music on the way.

The singer, who released her last album Melodrama in 2017, updated her website to include a photo with the words “Solar Power” on it.

“ARRIVING IN 2021… PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE,” the caption read.

Unsurprisingly, the news went down a storm with Lorde’s army of fans.

Lorde’s announcement comes after she dropped her new photo book, Going South.

She’s also set to headline the 2022 Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona.

