Salma Hayek has got pop-star moves.

On Monday, the actress shared an Instagram video of herself and her team, including hairstylist Miguel Perez and makeup artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, nailing the choreography of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time”.

Hayek gets all of Spears’ dance moves from the song’s iconic original video just right.

In the caption, Hayek urged followers to join in on the #hitmanschallenge, inspired by her new film “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

The challenge is inspired by the marketing for the film, which includes heavy use of the Spears hit.

In the comments, fans also showed their support for the #FreeBritney movement.