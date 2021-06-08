Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and Liam Neeson are among the stars joining UNICEF in a call for G7 leaders to commit to sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses with poorer countries.

28 high-profile UNICEF ambassadors and supporters, also including David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Whoopi Goldberg and Pink, have signed an open letter asking leaders to share at least 20 percent of available vaccine doses.

The letter, published Tuesday (8 JUNE 2021) ahead of the G7 leaders summit in Cornwall 11-13 June, urges leaders to act urgently, to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus, and mutant strains.

“The world has spent a year and a half battling the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus is still spreading in many countries and producing new variants with the potential to put us all back where we started,” the letter reads. “This means more school closures, more healthcare disruptions, and greater economic fallout – threatening the futures of families and children everywhere.”

Gemma Chan, Olivia Colman, David Harewood, Ewan McGregor, Alyssa Milano, Liam Payne, Claudia Schiffer, Tea Leoni, Lucy Liu, are also among the signatories.