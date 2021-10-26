“Canada’s Got Talent” is returning to Citytv with some big names.

The network’s 2021/22 original lineup was announced earlier this year at the Rogers Sports & Media Upfront, and now the cast of the show have been revealed.

According to Deadline, the reality competition will feature Lilly Singh and Howie Mandel as judges alongside Kardinal Offishall and WWE icon Trish Stratus.

The show will be hosted by country music star Lindsay Ell.

“This dynamic and powerhouse team of globally celebrated Canadian heavyweights – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, and Lindsay Ell – set the stage for ‘CGT’ to uncover the nation’s most unique and mind-blowing acts,” said Nataline Rodrigues, director of original programming, Citytv.

A press release over the summer confirmed, “Canadians can once again take the stage and hear the golden buzzer as Citytv has commissioned ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ in partnership with Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, and McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc.

“The show begins production this fall in Niagara Falls and premieres in spring 2022 with nine original episodes. ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ celebrates home-grown hopefuls from across the country as young and old, from every corner of the nation, show the country what they’ve got.”

RELATED: Simon Cowell Cancels Plans To Appear On Next Season Of ‘X Factor Israel’

“Canada has an abundance of incredible talent in front of and behind the camera and we can’t wait to bring more unique Canadian stories to our audiences that not only entertain but also reflect and resonate with our communities across the country,” said Nataline Rodrigues, director of original programming, Citytv, of the Simon Cowell-created program.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Says Becoming A Father Was ‘The Most Amazing Thing That Ever Happened To Me’

“Canada’s Got Talent” launched in 2012 before getting cancelled after just one season. The Canadian spinoff was hosted by Dina Pugliese, with Martin Short, Measha Brueggergosman, and Stephan Moccio serving as judges.

ET Canada can confirm Simon Cowell will make an appearance during the upcoming series.