The new sequel “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” has plenty of action and so many laughs it was hard to keep a straight face on set, according to the film’s stars.

Chatting with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante about their new release, Salma Hayek says she struggled not to break character while acting opposite Ryan Reynolds and co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who plays her on-screen husband.

“I think it would be me, but I really try my very hardest to keep up with them,” she explains. “Ryan has dialogue that is very long and that he says very fast. And sometimes you’re in the middle of this scene and you think to yourself, How the hell did he just do that?”

“I want to get home,” Reynolds replies with a laugh. “I’m in a rush to get somewhere.”

The Vancouver native says repressing a laugh while in character is more of a “survival mechanism” than anything else.

“I don’t break because I know that if I break, I’ll never come back,” he admits. “Like, I’ll just…the next take and the next take, the whole day will be ruined. So I don’t break just for fear of just… survival mechanism. But I do make notes in my head. I’m like, Oh my God, that is funny. Reynolds control your f-ing face right now. Do not break right now and look like you’re listening. You’re not looking like you’re listening. You look like you’re trying not to laugh. So I have that kind of inner monologue.”

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” arrives in theatres where open on June 16.