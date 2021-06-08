Owen Wilson confirms that “Wedding Crashers 2” is very much a topic of conversation behind the scenes.

Reports picked up earlier this month that Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Isla Fisher, and Rachel McAdams were working on a sequel to 2005’s beloved comedy “Wedding Crashers”. Industry publication Production Weekly included the sequel on its list of upcoming projects.

“I don’t think it’s 100 per cent yet but they’re definitely talking about doing it,” the actor tells Yahoo! Entertainment while talking about his role in “Loki” on Disney+. “We’ll see!”

“You never know when you work on something how it’s going to turn out, and that one just really connected with people,” Wilson added. “It made a big difference in my life. I have great memories of it, and working with Vince and how great he is is always an exciting thing.”

Last year, Vaughn told Yahoo! Entertainment that “Wedding Crasher 2” was a possibility.

“There was an idea that was a good idea,” he said. “For the first time, there’s kind of an original thought. So that was the last issue. We had a lot of fun [making the first one], and I think it’s always great if you can go make a movie with people that you like and have a good time doing that.”

The original “Wedding Crashers” generated $200 million in the U.S. alone, making it one of the highest-grossing R-rated comedies of all time.