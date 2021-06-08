Getting back together with Scott Disick is not on Kourtney Kardashian’s agenda.

The reality star makes that clear in a new preview from the upcoming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” series finale.

“I just feel like I’m really over it with my family enabling Scott, because they don’t know all of the details,” Kourtney says in a confessional. “When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him.”

Asked by sister Kim whether she will ever just say, “It’s never gonna happen,” Kourtney admits, “But I don’t know that it’s never gonna happen.”

Still, Kourtney expresses frustration with her sisters for often siding with Disick.

“You guys usually agree with him, and you’re like, ‘Yes! Kourtney, what is she doing? Why isn’t she taking it seriously? You’ve changed so much,'” she says.

Khloé tells her, “I’m sorry you feel like that, especially from your sisters and definitely that’s not our intent at all. We will both do better, and you’re right a hundred per cent.”

Kourtney adds, “I just think the best for him is to put it back on him and learn to be accountable.”

The couple were together in an on-again-off-again relationship from 2005 to 2015; they have three children together.

Since January 2021, Kourtney has been in a relationship with musician Travis Barker.