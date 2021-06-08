Pink remembers her roots.

Pink, born Alecia Moore, recently shared a video of Central Bucks High West School Choir students covering her hit song “What About Us”. The high school is in Pink’s hometown of Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The choir teacher Dr. Joseph Ohrt was Pink’s choir teacher back in the day.

RELATED: Pink Celebrates ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ With ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’

Mr. Ohrt was my high school choir teacher. His famous quote to me was “Alecia, it’s NOT a solo”, 😂🤣😂🤣🤣but I ❤️this and it brought me to tears!!!!!! You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love. https://t.co/QOQVsy8rtU — P!nk (@Pink) June 7, 2021

“What About Us” was released on August 10, 2017, as the lead single from Pink’s seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma. It topped charts in more than a dozen countries.