Kelly Clarkson is turning up the energy with a cover of Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap”.

Clarkson and her house band Y’all covered the song on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The performance was Clarkson’s latest entry in the book of “Kellyoke”.

RELATED: Garth Brooks Gets Emotional As Kelly Clarkson Belts Out ‘The Dance’

Charli XCX originally released “Boom Clap’ on June 15, 2014, as the first single from the soundtrack album for “The Fault In Our Stars”. It also appeared on her sophomore album Sucker. The song topped charts in five countries, including Canada and the U.S.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Prince’s “Kiss” and “When Doves Cry”, Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain”, and Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven”.