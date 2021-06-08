Chris Harrison is exiting reality dating franchise “The Bachelor” after 19 years, ET Canada can confirm.

Harrison’s departure comes after controversy brewed earlier this year when it was revealed that “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell had attended a “plantation-themed” sorority party in 2018.

RELATED: Chris Harrison Not Hosting ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, David Spade Among Guest Hosts To Fill In

After the scandal came to light, Harrison spoke about it in an interview on “EXTRA”, condemning critics of Kirkconnell for playing “judge, jury, executioner.”

“This poor girl Rachael, who has just been thrown to the lions, I don’t know how you are equipped when you have never done this before, to be woke enough, to be eloquent enough, to be ready to handle this. And my guess is, this woman needs a little time.”

Kirkconnell apologized for her “racist and offensive actions,” but Harrison’s comments garnered their own backlash, prompting him to apologize on social media and television.

He then went on a “temporary” hiatus from the show and didn’t appear on the “After the Final Rose” special at the end of the season, with “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” host Emmanuel Acho filling in.

On Instagram, Harrison shared a statement about his departure, writing, “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment also released a joint statement, which read, “Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey.”

RELATED: Chris Harrison Not Returning As ‘Bachelorette’ Host Next Season

Former “Bachelor” winner Colton Underwood reacted to the news on Instagram, calling Harrison a “Grade A human being,” and a “stand up guy and a hell of a host.”

Photo: Colton Underwood/Instagram

It was announced in March that Harrison would also not be returning to host season 17 of “The Bachelorette”.

Last week it was revealed that the next season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will be co-hosted by show creator Mike Fleiss and David Spade.

Deadline reports that Harrison had been in “intense negotiations” with Warner Bros. Television and ABC in recent days but could not come to an agreement before his contract deadline passed.