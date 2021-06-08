Ahead of the premiere of “Black Widow”, Scarlett Johansson is not willing to completely close the book on her relationship with Marvel Studios.

Johansson’s final chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to be the long-awaited “Black Widow” movie. The film’s release was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic but premiere day is fast approaching.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family,” Johansson told Total Film. “I’m never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They’ll always be family. I’ll never feel ready to not be in it because I hate to feel like I’m missing out on stuff with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point, we’ll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way.

“In every way, and certainly as an actor, it’s always better to leave a situation when you’re on top. And to feel good about something. It’s great. And I feel on top with this. I really do. I’m really proud of it. So we’ll see how everybody else sees it!” she laughs. “But I will always love my experience of it.”

Johansson will star in “Black Widow”, premiering July 9 in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access.