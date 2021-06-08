WATCH: There's a very good chance you've heard of the song 'Baby Shark,' one of the ultimate earworms of the 21st century. Now a Montreal-area family thinks they might have the next big animal themed megahit on their hands, and it came from the musical mind of an 8-year-old. Global's Dan Spector has the story.

There’s a very good chance you’ve heard of the song ‘Baby Shark,’ one of the ultimate earworms of the 21st century. Now a Montreal-area family thinks they might have the next big animal-themed megahit on their hands, and it came from the musical mind of an 8-year-old.

It’s called ‘Cock-a-Doodle Time.’ It’s just made its big world premiere with a snazzy animated video. The song’s story began at the Avsar household in Laval, Quebec one night just before bed time.

“My oldest son, Aiden, who was seven at the time, was singing some song, you know. My wife asked him where he heard the song, we thought maybe YouTube or something, and he told us that he made it up,” said Ali Avsar, a father of two.

“I made up by myself,” the now 8-year-old Aiden confirmed to Global News.

Ali decided to turn it into a family project.

“We told him, ‘listen, if you can finish the song and come up with lyrics for some of the different animals, I’ll have it recorded,'” the elder Avsar recounted.

This was during a period of the COVID-19 pandemic when the boys were home from school. They were also dealing with the death of their grandmother.

“It kind of gave him a little escape to take a little break from everything,” Avsar explained.

The lyrics kept coming. With some help from their parents, different animals were added to the song.

Aiden’s favourite is the cow part.

“Because it says ‘moo moo moo moo moo move your body,'” the 8-year-old said.

6-year-old Noah likes the dog section.

“Because I like dogs,” he explained.

Ali hired a singer and got the song recorded. A friend created an animation for the video, and the catchy new song was born.

“We found it was a good project, it could get them away from playing video games and YouTube,” the father said.

Cock-A-Doodle-Time has already had play on local radio, and apparently some international exposure.

A commenter on YouTube said she wants to play it at her nursery school in Egypt.

Could Baby Shark level popularity be around the corner?

“Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, we just want the kids to be happy,” said Avsar.

The song is just a few billion views away from world domination.

