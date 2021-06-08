Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are loving life as a family of four.

A friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken to People about the couple welcoming baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana on June 4, saying the little one “completes” their family.

The pair, who also share two-year-old son Archie, “are so happy,” the close friend continues. “This baby solidifies that they are creating roots here in the States.”

Baby Lili is named after Queen Elizabeth II, while her middle name is a nod to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

Royals historian Robert Lacey says that after Diana’s tragic death in 1997, the Queen “was a sort of stepmother for both Harry and William.”

“We have all focused on her coaching of William as the future king, but we are realizing now the importance of the emotional bonds that she’s been able to establish with Harry and their ability to talk to each other directly. That affection remains.”

Harry and Meghan introduced the Queen to her namesake via video call after returning home from the hospital.

A source tells the mag, “They were very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived.”

Big brother Archie is said to be “very happy to have a little sister,” says a spokesperson for the couple, with Harry and Meghan now getting to adjust to having a newborn on their own terms.

They’re making the most of their time at home and are both taking several months off to spend with their baby daughter.

“Lili becomes the fourth generation of amazing, strong women in the family, behind Meghan, Diana, and Her Majesty the Queen,” says the couple’s friend, Dean Stott. “Harry and Meghan now have their complete family. It’s their time to be in the moment.”