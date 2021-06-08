That’s one scary automobile.
Deadline reported Tuesday that “Hannibal” creator Bryan Fuller is set to direct a remake of the 1983 John Carpenter classic “Christine”, based on the novel by Stephen King.
The original film told the story of a teenager who gains confidence after buying a 1958 Plymouth Fury, only to discover the car has a mind of its own and a murderous instinct.
Fuller’s remake, which will reportedly keep the film set in its original ’80s time period, is being produced by Blumhouse.
The acclaimed TV creator has producing credits on a number of series, including “Star Trek: Discovery”, “American Gods”, “Heroes” and more.
King, meanwhile, recently debuted his new Apple TV+ series, “Lisey’s Story”, starring Julianne Moore, which he adapted himself from his 2006 novel.