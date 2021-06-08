Indiana Jones is suiting back up.

On Tuesday, Josh Gad shared a photo of Harrison Ford in costume on  the set of the upcoming “Indiana Jones 5”. Had captioned the photo: “All is right in the world. Welcome back Dr. Jones.”

In the photo, Ford can be seen in the iconic slacks, leather jacket and fedora that has defined the character since the 1981 original “Raiders of the Lost Ark”.

Clearly a huge fan, Gad tweeted about the director of the movie in 2020:

Other fans also posted other photos from the set in Grosmont, England.

The new entry in the “Indiana Jones” franchise is set to be directed by James Mangold, taking over from Steven Spielberg. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Kretschmann are set to co-star.

“Indiana Jones 5” is scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.