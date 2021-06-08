Netflix just dropped the sizzling trailer for the new series “Sex/Life”.

The show, based on the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, stars Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon) and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow).

The trailer follows Billie as she tries to battle with her past to figure out what she really wants in life.

“SEX/LIFE” (L to R) SARAH SHAHI as BILLIE CONNELLY and ADAM DEMOS as BRAD SIMON. Credit: Netflix

“SEX/LIFE” (L to R) SARAH SHAHI as BILLIE CONNELLY and PHOENIX REICH as HUDSON. Credit: Netflix

A synopsis reads, “‘Sex/Life’ is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs.

“Before she married loving and reliable Cooper and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha, working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journalling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad, the big heartbreak she never got over,” it continues.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Drops Out Of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ After Online Bullying Scandal

“SEX/LIFE” (L to R) SARAH SHAHI as BILLIE CONNELLY and MIKE VOGEL as COOPER CONNELLY. Credit: Netflix — Netflix

“But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?”

RELATED: Netflix Releases Trailer For Barack And Michelle Obama’s Powerful Animated Music Series ‘We The People’

“Sex/Life” launches on Netflix on June 25.