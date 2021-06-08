The first look at Netflix’s new horror “Blood Red Sky” promises terror at 30,000 feet.

The genre-bending new movie features a terrorist takeover of a commercial airplane, that just happens to have a vampire struggling to get to her destination before the fangs come out.

When the group of terrorists attempt to hijack the transatlantic flight, a mother with a mysterious illness springs into action, unleashing her dark secret in order to save her son and everyone on board.

Starring “Outlander”‘s Graham McTavish, Dominic Purcell and Peri Baumeister, the horror movie will arrive on Netflix on July 23.