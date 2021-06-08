Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is giving Isabela Merced some serious “The Little Mermaid” vibes.

The “Sweet Girl” stars had a fun chat for Netflix’s Geeked Week. While the movie they star in is a “John Wick”-esque revenge flick, the tone behind the scenes appears to be a lot more light-hearted.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Is A Horn-Headed Outlaw In New Look At ‘Slumberland’

Film sets can get tightly knit–so we tested just how tight they got on Sweet Girl when we had Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced do the BFF challenge. #GeekedWeek @isabelamerced pic.twitter.com/M0SNhyEZLi — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

“I call him The Little Mermaid… he collects all this stuff, and it’s usually old stuff,” Merced dished. “He likes it when it looks like it’s been used a bunch.”

Momoa replied, “Dead on, you got me.”

“Sweet Girl” is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 20 on Netflix.