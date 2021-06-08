Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, has officially met her namesake.

According to a People source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived” and introduced her via video call to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal couple’s baby girl was welcomed into the world on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2021

The magazine’s source also states that Harry and Meghan shared their daughter’s name with his grandmother in advance, as it was inspired by her nickname. Lili’s middle name was of course selected to honour the Duke’s late mother, Princess Diana.

However, it also serves as a loving tribute to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who nicknamed her “flower” growing up.

Although there’s been no word on when Her Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family will get to meet Lili Diana in person, the Sussexes will most likely travel back to the UK in June 2022 for the Platinum Jubilee, which will mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.