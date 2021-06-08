Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in electrifying company in celebration of Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary.

Perry shared a behind-the-scenes look at the music video for “Electric”, which will be featured on the Pokémon 25: The Album soundtrack. Production for the “Electric” visuals took place in Oahu, Hawaii. The music video shows Perry and Pikachu teaming up to pull some strings in a young Perry’s life. Her fiancé Bloom also makes a cameo.

The farmer’s markets in the music video harkens back to Perry’s teen years performing in markets to earn cash. Whatsmore, the market stalls in the video are named after her daughter, Daisy Dove, 9 months and Bloom’s son Flynn, 10 months.

“Here I am at Flynn’s Flowers, of course, some of these stalls are very personal to me,” Perry explained in the video. “Like Daisy’s Garden, Stella’s Strawberries.”

The Pokémon Company International has partnered with Universal Music Group to release Pokémon 25: The Album. It boasts 14 songs with contributions from artists including Post Malone and J Balvin.

Pokémon 25: The Album will be released in the fall.