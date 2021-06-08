Selena Gomez is looking back at her memorable fashion moments.

Teaming up with Vogue for their online “Life In Looks” segment, the singer/actress, 28, reminisced about some of her iconic looks from red carpets, music videos and films.

First up was an oversized tee, skinny jeans and white stiletto boots she wore to the ABC All Star party in 2007, “It’s so bad,” she laughed while revealing she actually styled herself for the event. “I thought I was so cool, you guys.”

RELATED: ‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun On His Disney Days And Working With Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato: ‘They Were Being Groomed To Be The Next Big Thing’

When Vogue pulled out another throwback, a shot from her “Love You Like a Love Song” music video, which featured a strapless, bejewelled dress, Gomez joked, “It was the first time I tried to be high fashion… and you can laugh at that, because that’s not high fashion.”

But one of Gomez’s favourite looks is the vampy Versace gown she wore to the 2013 VMAs.

RELATED: Britney Spears Praises Selena Gomez’s Adorable Throwback Video

“I remember for the first time feeling like a woman,” Gomez said. “I fluctuate a lot with my weight, and I remember this night specifically I didn’t feel good about my body. What was really amazing was I got the chance to work on a dress that fit my body. That was a moment where I was like, ‘I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore.’”

Gomez also talked about her 2015 Met Gala look and some of her favourites from on stage.