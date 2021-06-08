Madea isn’t done just yet.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Tyler Perry is planning “A Madea Homecoming”, the 12th film in the franchise, to premiere on Netflix in 2022.

RELATED: ‘Madea’ Prequel Series ‘Mabel’ In The Works At Showtime

Perry took to Twitter to announce the exciting news himself, telling audiences: “She’s back.”

In 2019, Perry had indicated that he was retiring the character, telling THR, “I don’t want to be her age playing her, so it was time to shut it down and move on. I’ve got some other things I want to do, and in this next 50, I’m going to do something different.”

Despite that, the media mogul will write and direct the new film. He previously worked with Netflix on the 2020 film “A Fall From Grace”, and is currently showing “A Jazzman’s Blues” for the streaming service.

RELATED: Chris Stapleton Serenades Tyler Perry’s Madea From The Audience During ‘Farewell’ Stage Play

Perry first introduced the character of Madea in the 1999 play I Can Do Bad All By Myself, which he then turned into a movie. The character has since spawned more theatre productions, films, TV series and a book.