Sheryl Underwood of Global’s “The Talk” will host the Daytime Emmy Awards.

She’ll preside over the 48th annual ceremony on June 25 in Los Angeles. Underwood co-hosted last year’s virtual show that aired on CBS with former “The Talk” colleagues Sharon Osborne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond. Inaba is currently on leave from the show.

CBS said Tuesday that talent will appear onstage, as well as from the studios of various shows and homes to accept their trophies. Some winners will be announced during the show via social media.

Among the nominees are Alex Trebek and Larry King, both deceased.

Trebek, who died in November, will compete in the game show host category, which he most recently won in 2019 and last year for “Jeopardy!” King, who died in January, received a nod in the informative talk show host category for his eponymous Ora TV broadcast.

Awards for daytime children’s and lifestyle programming, and animation will be handed out in separate ceremonies in July.

Watch “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.